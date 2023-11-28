Skip to Content
Santa Maria non-profits raise funds on Giving Tuesday for Local Youth

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley (FBSMV) and Boys and Girls Club in Santa Maria are both kicking off their Giving Tuesday campaigns.

FBSMV's program provides sports scholarships for local youth.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is trying to raise $20,000 for the club's youth programs, and Fighting Back is trying to raise $5000 which would go to empowering youth in the community.

Some local businesses in Santa Maria are taking part in the campaign by pledging and matching donations.

To donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, click here.

To donate to Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, click here.

