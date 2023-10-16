Santa Maria High School hosts grand opening ceremony for new building

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The $64-million project is 3 stories high and holds 50 classrooms for staff and students.

The building is three stories high and is over 88-thousand square feet.

The project was passed by voters in 2016 and construction began in 2021.

Santa Maria High School has over 3-thousand students enrolled.

Staff say the building was made possible by the support for education in the Santa Maria Valley.

Inside the building there are large sliding whiteboards, big screen monitors and new furniture designed for group learning.

Staff hope the building will benefit the community for generations to come.