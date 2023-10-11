Allan Hancock College ASBG hosts Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College ASBG hosted Hispanic Heritage Celebration in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

It’s one of Hancocks biggest events of the year to celebrate diversity on campus. The event aims to let students know that they’re welcome on campus and should celebrate their cultural diversity.

Santa Maria Valley has a big Latino population, Samantha Martinez Allan Hancocks Colleges Associated Student Body Government President said, "We want our Latino, Hispanic population to feel welcomed, to feel like they're being recognized for all the diversity that they bring to our community."

Hancock celebrates the diversity of its campus throughout the year. Martinez added, "We have our Black History celebration in February. We also do Asian Pacific Islander celebration. And so we have a bunch of diverse events throughout the year, and they happen to be like our biggest, most successful events because those are just days to celebrate diversity and inclusion here on campus."

No matter the students culture or background, it’s a time for all students to enjoy some great food, music and good vibes.