Students and donors gathered to celebrate the Allan Hancock College Foundation’s Scholarship Awards

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- This year the foundation awarded 446 scholarships totaling $525,000 dollars. The scholarships went to 293 Allan Hancock College students.

Hancock class of 2023 graduate Katherine Goldstein received the prestigious Marian Hancock Scholarship.

The $10,000 scholarship is awarded to one outstanding student each year who demonstrates service to the school, scholastic achievement and personal conduct.

Administrators believe this is a region where education is critical for students.

School administrators hope students will continue turning to Allan Hancock College in order to achieve their future endeavors.

