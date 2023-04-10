Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
today at 7:02 pm
Santa Maria Valley Chamber is seeking community input to update their five year strategic plan

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Valley is asking what challenges locals face when it to comes to things like childcare, housing, job opportunities and travel.

The Chamber staff want to know how to enhance the Santa Maria Valley as a place to live, play, and work.

This is all being done through an online survey.

The results will shape the chamber’s priorities through 2027.

“We're trying to understand what are the most important topics or, you know, issues that the chamber can work on bringing our employer community to bear on those issues. And you know, which ones can we have an impact on over the next, say, three year window to really improve the community and the success of our local businesses," said Glenn Morris, President & CEO of Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The survey is available until April 20th and only takes about five minutes.

For the survey, click link.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
community survey
KEYT
Santa Barbara
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce
Tony Almanza

