In addition to the growers, suppliers as well as vendors also participated in the celebration.

This year's program included happy hour & dinner, live music and a raffle benefiting the California Strawberry Commission Scholarship.

The celebration paid tribute to the people who grow and harvest strawberries.

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- It's a celebration of the strawberry industry in the Santa Maria Valley.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.