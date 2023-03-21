The City of Guadalupe is at risk of flooding as the Santa Maria River fills up

GUADALUPE, Calif.- Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash says the river is a concern for the city because it is rising fast and runs right through Guadalupe at Highway 1.

Chief Cash says there is a slight breach in the river now but the river is not as strong or dangerous as it was during the January storms.

In January, 20 homes were flooded in waste-high waters because of a breach.

Guadalupe police say if you do not need to go out, please stay at home and stay warm.

“We're monitoring the Santa Maria River right now. We're monitoring the area where we had the breach last time. And then certain areas around the city, one being Pioneer Street where we had their major flooding. So we have our drone up right now kind of going throughout the city and just looking at our hot spots to see exactly what's what's happening," said Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash.

Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck says to stay away from rivers and creeks. If you see anyone fall into a river, call 911.