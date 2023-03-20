The Buellton California Highway Patrol has safety reminders for drivers amidst the incoming storm

BUELLTON, Calif. -- The Buellton California Highway Patrol (CHP) has safety reminders for drivers as we await another storm this week.

Buellton CHP officer Michael Griffith said drivers should always drive with precaution but even more so during wet roads.

Griffith's top tip is to drive only if necessary and leave a lot earlier to drive slower.

Officer Griffith said the top reason for car accidents during the rain is still the high-speed factor.

He also emphasizes not breaking when hydroplaning but instead releasing the accelerator and allowing the car to slow down naturally.

A sudden push on the brakes can cause the weight of the car to jump forward causing an accident.

Griffith also recommends to make sure the car is ready for the rain, check lights, windshield wipers, brakes and tires.