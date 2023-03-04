The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP Chapter hosts Black History Month Finale this Saturday at Pioneer Park

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria-Lompoc National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) celebrates the Finale of Black History Month at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria.

The event was postponed due to the winter conditions in February.

The community can enjoy speeches, dance, poetry, music, elected officials, and free lunch.

The celebration will go on from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pioneer Park is located at 1150 W. Foster Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93455

For more on today's Celebration join us at 6 p.m. on your news channel.