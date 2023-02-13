Santa Maria Valley has a two-day Valentine’s itinerary for tourists and locals

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce created a two-day Valentine's itinerary for anyone looking for fun activities, food, or wine.

Day one starts off at Kay's Country Kitchen for breakfast.

Then, a shopping option at Deja vu Antiques and wine tasting at Cnagy Tasting Room.

Lovers or friends can then catch the Santa Maria Wine Trolley to some of Santa Maria's wineries.

Winery choices in the Santa Maria Valley are Presqu'ile Winery, Cottonwood Canyon Winery, or Costa de Oro Tasting Room.

Guests can end the day with pre-dinner drinks at the Vintage Room and have a classic dinner at the Far Western Tavern.

Day two features a breakfast a Mexican breakfast at La Unica, a walk on the Oso Flaco Lake, and a visit to the Luffa Farm.

Ending the day in Nipomo at the Sandalwood Spa, dinner at Chef Rick's Ultimately Fine Foods, and drinks at the Historic Santa Maria Inn's Wine Cellar.

