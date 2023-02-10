Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:02 am
Published 10:29 am

Pismo Beach Preps for Super Bowl LVII Festivities

KEYT

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- The Pismo Beach community is prepping for a fun-filled weekend of Super Bowl LVII festivities.

Businesses are preparing for tourists to fill their restaurants and bars to cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs.

Some fans are excited about the Super Bowl LVII halftime show with a performance by singer Rihanna.

This year the Super Bowl is extra special for the Kelce family who has two brothers playing against each other.

Jason Kelce with the Eagles and Travis Kelce with the Chiefs.

Excitement for the Kelce family is also high because Jason's wife is 38 weeks pregnant.

Jason revealed on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce -- she will have her OBGYN with her at the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content