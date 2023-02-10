Pismo Beach Preps for Super Bowl LVII Festivities

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- The Pismo Beach community is prepping for a fun-filled weekend of Super Bowl LVII festivities.

Businesses are preparing for tourists to fill their restaurants and bars to cheer for the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs.

Some fans are excited about the Super Bowl LVII halftime show with a performance by singer Rihanna.

This year the Super Bowl is extra special for the Kelce family who has two brothers playing against each other.

Jason Kelce with the Eagles and Travis Kelce with the Chiefs.

Excitement for the Kelce family is also high because Jason's wife is 38 weeks pregnant.

Jason revealed on his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce -- she will have her OBGYN with her at the Super Bowl this Sunday.