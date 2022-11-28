Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 7:08 pm
Published 7:16 pm

Fletcher Park Skate Park in Santa Maria is back open after being closed for renovations for more than a year

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- New features to the skate park include new ramps, rails and new lighting was also included so kids could skate later at night.

The city revamped its design by asking local skateboarders for suggestions. A new security fence was also included for safety.

Skaters say they are happy with the new design and say it brings more people to the park.

“Usually before it would always be empty. But now there's kids here. We don't have to look at an empty space anymore. It's active now it's lively," said Christian Navarro.

Right now the skate park is open until 10pm but that will soon change. After the holidays the park will close at 8pm.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content