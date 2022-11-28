Fletcher Park Skate Park in Santa Maria is back open after being closed for renovations for more than a year

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- New features to the skate park include new ramps, rails and new lighting was also included so kids could skate later at night.

The city revamped its design by asking local skateboarders for suggestions. A new security fence was also included for safety.

Skaters say they are happy with the new design and say it brings more people to the park.

“Usually before it would always be empty. But now there's kids here. We don't have to look at an empty space anymore. It's active now it's lively," said Christian Navarro.

Right now the skate park is open until 10pm but that will soon change. After the holidays the park will close at 8pm.