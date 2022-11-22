One of Santa Maria’s oldest parks will be getting a major renovation soon

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Last year the city of Santa Maria was award two and a half million dollars to renovate Veteran’s Memorial Park.

The park will get a new playground that will be more accessible for everyone in the community, places to picnic, as well as new basketball courts and artwork.

The funding comes from the California Parks and Recreation Department.

City leaders say they’re excited to get the renovation started.

“It is going to be very important that we have this great space open again and make sure that it's really meeting the standards of the community needs," said Dennis Smitherman, City of Santa Maria Recreation Services Manger.

The design for the new park is now finalized and the park will be closed to the public when construction begins likely in February.