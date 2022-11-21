Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
today at 10:18 am
Published 10:39 am

The Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce “Junior CEO” program fills the Town Center with young entrepreneurs

Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce "Junior CEO" program filled the Town Center with young entrepreneurs.

The 6-week "Junior CEO" program teaches children how to be their own boss and run their own business.

Locals said the Town Center was filled with young entrepreneurs selling goods from fresh squeezed lemonade to homemade candles.

The virtual program was produced to communicate at a sixth-grade learning level and covered six main categories:

  • Business Fundamentals (Forming a business plan, setting up a bank account, etc.)
  • Cost Models
  • Safety & Food Prep
  • Marketing &Customer Service
  • Money Management
  • Future Planning

The Junior CEO's then had their business launch day on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Santa Maria Town Center. Students will have a graduation ceremony on Monday Nov. 28th.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Entrepreneur
JuniorCEO
TownCenter
Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content