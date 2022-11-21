The Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce “Junior CEO” program fills the Town Center with young entrepreneurs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce "Junior CEO" program filled the Town Center with young entrepreneurs.

The 6-week "Junior CEO" program teaches children how to be their own boss and run their own business.

Locals said the Town Center was filled with young entrepreneurs selling goods from fresh squeezed lemonade to homemade candles.

The virtual program was produced to communicate at a sixth-grade learning level and covered six main categories:

Business Fundamentals (Forming a business plan, setting up a bank account, etc.)

Cost Models

Safety & Food Prep

Marketing &Customer Service

Money Management

Future Planning

The Junior CEO's then had their business launch day on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Santa Maria Town Center. Students will have a graduation ceremony on Monday Nov. 28th.