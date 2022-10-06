Skip to Content
Allan Hancock College is helping high school students and parents make it easier to pay for college.

SANTA MARIA Calif.- Allan Hancock College puts on these workshops to help high school seniors get as much money back as possible for college.

Hancock and Pioneer Valley staff assisted with FASFA and students at Pioneer Valley say opportunity like this is very important.

There will be more than 50 of these workshops running from October until to February of next year.

The next cash for college event will be next Tuesday October 11th from 4-7 at Santa Maria High School. 

