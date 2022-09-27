Marian Regional Medical Center verified as Level II Trauma Center

SANTA MARIA, CA - Marian Regional Medical Center was verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) on Wednesday.

The committee said that this achievement highlights the centers dedication to provide optimal care for injured patients.

“Marian is incredibly proud to have achieved verification as a Level II Trauma Center and for the ability to provide our community comprehensive trauma care and around-the-clock coverage of essential specialties, personnel, and equipment,” said Sue Andersen, President and CEO, Marian Regional Medical Center.

The Verification Program is designed to promote the development of trauma centers in which participants provide the hospital resources necessary to address the trauma needs of all injured patients.