Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
By
Published 5:27 pm

NROL-91 mission set to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday

United Launch Alliance

VANDENBERG, Calif. – Officials at the Vandenberg Space Force Base are preparing for the Saturday launch of a ULA Delta IV Heavy carrying the NROL-91 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The rocket is set to lift off from Space Launch Complex-6 at the space force base on Saturday at 2:53 p.m.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket – a heavy-lift launch vehicle –is the largest type of the Delta IV family and one of the world's most powerful rockets, officials said. It has had 13 successful launches and is the world's second-highest payload weight capacity rocket in operation.

The forecast on Thursday showed a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch, according to Space Force Base officials.

Officials' primary concern is thick clouds and lift-off winds, which could constitute a 24-hour delay.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
vandenberg air force base
Vandenberg space force base
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content