Robert Bruce Elementary School introduces book vending machine

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Students at Robert Bruce Elementary School in Santa Maria can now purchase books from a vending machine.

The book vending machine was unveiled on Friday morning, and students are able to use tokens that they have earned for good behavior and for reaching reading milestones, according to Santa Maria-Bonita District spokeswoman Maggie White. Each book "costs" one token.

Students can earn tokens for being student of the month, hitting their reading targets, or being a model "Bruce Bulldog," among other ways.

The school used its site-designated budget to buy the machine, which is located in the library, and the books as incentives for students.

The school librarian stocked the machine with "high-interest, frequently checked out" books so that students will be able to own their favorite books, White said.

"Our goal is to give away so many books that we run out and need to find ways to collect more!" said principal Jillian Bailey. "It’s an incentive for learning and a fun way to get books of choice in students' hands."