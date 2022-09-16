Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Highway 1 lanes blocked near Vandenberg Village after four-car car accident

VANDENBERG, Calif. – A multi-vehicle car accident Friday morning blocked all lanes of Highway 1 in both directions near Vandenberg Village, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. along northbound Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Canyon Road, according to the CHP.

There were eight patients among four cars involved in the crash. A child was ejected from a vehicle and was airlifted to a local hospital, three juvenile patients suffered critical injuries, four people suffered moderate-to-critical injuries, and one reported minor injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The accident resulted in a hard closure of both directions of the highway by 9:35 p.m., according to the CHP.

One northbound lane reopened just before 9:50 a.m., CalTrans said.

There was a hard closure along southbound Highway 1 at Constellation Road and at Main Gate, according to CalTrans.

Santa Barbara County File, Vandenberg Space Force Base, a County Air Support Unit copter, and ambulances responded to the scene.

There was no additional information available at the time.

Check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates to this story.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue

