Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch planned at Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday afternoon

VANDENBERG, Calif. – SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket of 46 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday afternoon.

The instantaneous launch window is planned at 2:40 p.m., according to SpaceX officials.

The Falcon 9 will launch to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at the base.

After the stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

The first stage of the booster supporting this mission launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and one Starlink mission, according to SpaceX.

The launch will be live streamed on SpaceX's website. The live stream will begin five minutes before take off.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12.

