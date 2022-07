Their goal is to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus amongst dogs.

Santa Barbara Humane recently lost the life of a dog due to parvovirus.

Parvovirus is a contagious virus that can be deadly.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Humane is now offering free parvovirus vaccines for dogs at the Santa Maria location.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.