By
Published 11:59 am

New Orcutt Farmers Market brings thousands to Old Town Orcutt

Evan Vega / KEYT

ORCUTT, Calif. - Thousands of Central Coast residents showed up for the first ever Old Town Orcutt Farmers Market.

"I've lived in Orcutt for quite a while now. I've never seen that many people flood the streets in Old Orcutt," said Orcutt resident, Taylor Noel.

The Old Town Orcutt Revitalization Association said they counted about 3,000 attendees on Wednesday night.

"We were not anticipating so many but we are thrilled and happy that the entire community band together to come support us," said Entertainment Coordinator, Brittney Vandorley.

This new market will run on the third Wednesday of every month through November.

Evan Vega

