Highway 1 and 246 closed on Friday for Lompoc High School Alumni Cruise

LOMPOC, Calif. – Highway 1 and Highway 246 in Lompoc will be closed on Friday afternoon through the evening for the annual Lompoc High School Alumni Cruise.

Highway 1/246 at Ocean Avenue will be closed to through traffic from C Street to L Street, and traffic will be detoured onto A Street, according to CalTrans.

Highway 1 at H Street will be closed to through traffic from Ocean Avenue to Walnut Avenue, and traffic will be detoured onto Central Avenue.

The closures will be in effect from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., and the city of Lompoc will place detour signs in the area.