Northern Branch Jail launches inmate Tattoo Removal Program

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – In attempts to ease inmate re-integration and rehabilitation, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office launched an Inmate Removal Program.

"The purpose of the Tattoo Removal Program is to assist the Sheriff’s Office in the rehabilitation of inmates by removing tattoos or body art that may be deemed socially unacceptable and which could hinder their ability to reintegrate back into the community," said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. "The Sheriff’s Office's mission through this program is to help eliminate barriers which could hamper the inmate’s successful re-integration into society."

Dr. Bernard Weinstock performed the first round of tattoo removal treatments for an inmate at the Northern Branch Jail on Wednesday, Zick said, adding that the jail's Inmate Services Program plans to offer the treatments to inmates free of charge with appointments on a weekly basis.

In order to get the tattoo removal treatment, inmates must participate in rehabilitation programs, have no current discipline reports, and sentencing must be finalized with enough confinement time to complete the tattoo removal process.

The program was made possible through a partnership with Dr. John Baeke and Weinstock who attended a special training on how to use the Tri-Beam laser tattoo removal machine, Zick said.