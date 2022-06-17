North County illegal cannabis sales investigation leads to two arrests

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An investigation into illegal cannabis sales in Orcutt and the surrounding North County areas led to the arrest of two brothers for illegal sales of cannabis, narcotics, and weapons violations, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office Cannabis Compliance team finished the investigation on Thursday after detectives served a search warrant at the suspect's house in Santa Maria, according to Adjutant Rob Minter.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested at his home without incident, Minter said.

The suspect's brother, 33, was also linked to the crimes and arrested without incident.

Detectives located over two ounces of cocaine, over 2,000 M30 pills that are known to frequently contain fentanyl, over $5,000 in cash, and a short-barreled, illegally possessed assault weapon with high-capacity magazines and ammunition, Minter said.

The brothers were booked in the Northern Branch Jail on a $100,000 bail.