Lompoc Unified School District votes to put General Obligation Bond on November ballot

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously voted to put a General Obligation Bond on the November ballot.

“LUSD students and the community of Lompoc absolutely deserve this bond. Every other district in Santa Barbara County has at least one bond and some have two, why not Lompoc?” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

The district will be hoping to get a $125 million bond, with $46 million in matching funds available from the state – totaling $171 million that could potentially go toward improving the learning environment for students, said McDonald.

The bond would cost homeowners $60 for every $100,000 in assessed property value, so for a $500,000 home, that would equate to $300 per year or less than $1 a day, McDonald said.