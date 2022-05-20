Over-turned semi-truck temporarily blocks Highway 101 lane near Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – An overturned semi-truck hauling food was blocking the left lane of northbound Highway 101 near Santa Maria early Friday morning, causing major traffic back-ups all the way through south Orcutt, according to CalTrans.

The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol just after 4:40 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 just north of Highway 166 East in the Santa Maria area.

It caused a major traffic back-up through Santa Maria with the left northbound lane shut down and there was no estimated time of reopening as of 7 a.m., said CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

The semi-truck was traveling northbound at an unknown speed and made an unsafe turning movement to the right and left of the east roadway edge, said CHP Officer Miguel Alvarez.

The truck hit a guardrail along the right shoulder and the impact forced the truck to travel across the northbound lanes. The truck left the west roadway edge and hit the guardrail in the center median, causing the vehicle to overturn and block the left lane, Alvarez said.

The driver had minor injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.

The truck was loaded with produce and was unable to be turned back onto its wheels before the produce is loaded off due to weight concerns, he added.

While one northbound lane remained open, traffic was still heavy, he added.

CHP officers on scene told News Channel 3-12 that traffic will likely continue all day until the semi-truck is removed and the guardrail is repaired.