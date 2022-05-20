High school seniors from across Santa Maria and Orcutt celebrated joining the military.

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- On Friday high school seniors were celebrated as they committed to serve in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines.

This celebration honored students from high schools in Righetti, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Delta.

More than 50 students took part in this celebration.



“It's actually one of my childhood dreams of mine. So I'm pretty stoked about it serving our country," said Ethan Zacaris, who is enlisting in the Air Force.

The event took place in Santa Maria Veterans Hall.