Lompoc Police hosts Food Truck Fest in honor of National Police Week

LOMPOC, Calif. - Police from Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Guadalupe gathered at Lompoc's Food Truck Fest to meet with the community and celebrate National Police Week.

“I want the community to know that we are not just there when bad happens. We’re here, we represent you. Many times we are you. We’re here to keep people safe and we just want people to understand that and reengage with us," said Lompoc Police Captain, Kevin Martin.

California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff also participating by bringing police vehicles for children and families to explore.

There were food trucks, live music and interactive activities for children.

Memorials were also set up for fallen Lompoc police officers.

Lompoc Foursquare Church also hosted miniature bicycle races for children at the festival.