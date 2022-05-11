Orcutt housing project approved by Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

ORCUTT, Calif. - A housing development project near Clark Avenue and Highway 101 has been approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Orcutt residents that live near the project site spoke at Tuesday night's meeting during public comment with mixed reaction to the project proposal.

One concern of the project is the effects of traffic on nearby neighborhoods.

The house project is set to be located in Site 3 of the Orcutt Community Plan, near SunnyHills Mobile Home Community.

The project proposes brining new 119 homes to Orcutt while leaving open space for nature and trails.