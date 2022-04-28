Lompoc receives 2022 Tree Line USA recognition

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc received the 2022 Tree Line USA recognition for maintaining healthy community forests while delivering reliable and safe electricity.

This is the 18th year that the city has received the recognition, according to city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin.

The city received the recognition by meeting give standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, formal tree-based energy conservation, and sponsorship of or in participation an Arbor Day celebration.

Tree Line USA is a partnership between the National Association of State Foresters and the Arbor Day Foundation. It recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing the best practices that cultivate the country's urban tree canopy, Scroggin said.

"Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained," Scroggin said.

"They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among other benefits."