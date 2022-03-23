Santa Maria Bonita School District announces new superintendent

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria-Bonita School District Board of Education has announced Dr. Darren McDuffie as the new superintendent of schools.

He will be replacing former superintendent, Luke Ontiveros, who retired in December after serving the district for more than five years.

McDuffie will officially begin working on July 1st.

Deputy Superintendent Matt Beecher will continue as acting superintendent until Dr. McDuffie begins his new position.

The school district plans to have meet and greet opportunities for students, families, staff and the community this summer.