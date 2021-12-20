Santa Maria police investigating shooting that sent teens to hospital

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting on Saturday.

At around 8 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Chaparral Street in Santa Maria.

Officers arrived and found two 17-year-old boys with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported by AMR to Marian Medical Center.

A crime scene was established and detectives began investigating the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim's conditions are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Santa Maria Police detectives at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

Any residences in the area with surveillance systems are asked to check for activations around the time of the shooting.