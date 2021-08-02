City of Guadalupe cancels 75th Anniversary Celebration due to COVID-19

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

GUADALUPE, Calif. - Currently, on a national level, the COVID-19 virus has continued to spread throughout the country and new cases are quickly appearing.

The Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health has reached out to the event coordinators of the "Guadalupe 75th Anniversary Celebration" to ask organizers and the City of Guadalupe to consider postponing the event because of the increase in Covid 19 cases in the county. The event was expected to draw upwards of 2,000 visitors and participants, thus the concern for a covid spread.

At a zoom meeting this week with the organizers of the "Guadalupe 75th Anniversary Celebration" scheduled for 08/08/2021, the consensus of the group was to cancel the planned celebration.

Since there are many unknowns concerning this variant, it would be best to cancel so that vendors, participants, representatives, etc., who were scheduled to participate in the celebration, are not held up in terms of their future planning.

In speaking with the event organizing committee members, the City of Guadalupe agreed and supported the groups decision.

Due to national public health information and the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health professional opinions and information, for the safety of our residents and community, the City of Guadalupe supports the cancelation of the August 8, 2021, "Guadalupe 75th Anniversary Celebration".