Four arrested after gang activity investigation in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, CALIF. -- Santa Maria police arrested four suspects after an investigation into gang activity in Santa Maria on Thursday.

During their investigation, the Santa Maria Police Department's Special Enforcement Team and Detective Bureau conducted a two-day proactive operation to gather intelligence related to gang trends, gang members and recent gang crime.

The police department worked with the California State Parole and Santa Barbara County Probation.

Officers went to 20 known gang members' homes and conducted searches and field interviews. Officers also seized items for evidence.

Four were arrested during the operation with two of them being arrested for firearm-related violations.



