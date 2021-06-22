Wrong-way driver causes accident on Hwy 101 in Santa Maria, injured taken to hospital

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A wrong-way driver appears to be responsible for an accident Tuesday morning on Highway 101 near Main Street in Santa Maria.

The accident was reported just after 5 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway. Two cars were involved in the crash.

At least two patients were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Debris was scattered across the roadway and caused a closure of all three lanes for a short time. All lanes have since reopened.

The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.