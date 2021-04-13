Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Lompoc Outdoor Community Market to celebrate grand opening on April 17

Lompoc Recreation Department

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The Lompoc Recreation Division will celebrate the grand opening of the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market on April 17.

The market will feature local goods, produce, crafts and more every Saturday at the downtown parking lot at the corner of West Ocean Avenue and I Street at 200 West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc.

The market will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests are required to wear their masks at all times and social distancing measures will be in effect.

The market will not provide any onsite seating at this time.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor or to find out more on the market, click here.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12.

