Santa Barbara County Public Health, local immigrant advocates assisting 500 farmworkers to be COVID vaccinated

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Homero Aparicio is one of 500 farmworkers who received the COVID vaccine at the Santa Maria Health Care Center Sunday.

Aparicio said a co-worker told him about the COVID vaccine pilot program for farmworkers and immediately signed up for an appointment.

"I had to take advantage of this opportunity, and here I am," said Aparicio.

Santa Barbara County Public Health, along with Central Coast immigrant advocates are teaming up to assist 500 farm workers on getting the COVID vaccine.

Public Health Director Dr. Do-Reynoso was on site to help at the pilot program.

"They [farmworkers] were so thrilled to be here today," said Dr. Do-Reynoso.

Dr. Do-Reynoso said there will be more opportunities for farm workers to get vaccinated, as clinics and mobile clinics will be available soon.