Lompoc Unified School District names three new administrators

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Unified School District announced three new administrators on Friday.

The District named Doug Sorum as the Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, Sam Blanton as the Maintenance and Operations Director, and Scott Bauldry as the Maintenance and Operations Supervisor.

Sorum has worked at the district for 25 years. He attended Lompoc Schools and has sent his children through the school system.

“We are proud to promote our own and reward hard work, dedication, and competence,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald.

Blanton has been a veteran employee since 1998. Blanton graduated from LUSD schools and was previously the Maintenance and Operations Supervisor.

Bauldry has taken over Blanton's previous position as the Maintanence and Operations Supervisor for the school district.

“We are excited to be able to promote within our own organization. When you can “grow your own” it reflects a healthy organization where staff continue to grow and improve upon their skills. LUSD is fortunate to have all three of these men helping to improve the working and learning environments for students and staff,” said Superintendent McDonald.