One person rescued in Lompoc apartment fire

LOMPOC, Calif. - One person was rescued from an apartment fire in Lompoc Thursday morning.

Lompoc Fire crews responded just before 10 a.m., with assistance from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force Fire Department, to a report of smoke coming from a residence on the 100 block of North K Street.

Neighbors could also hear someone yelling from inside the apartment.

Upon arrival, crews reported smoke coming from a single story, multi-family home.

Lompoc Fire crews were able to enter the unit. One occupant was found and firefighters rescued them from the building within minutes.

The patient was transported to the Lompoc Airport and flown to Cottage Hospital for further care.

The occupants from adjoining residences were quickly evacuated.



The fire was knocked down after 10 minutes and crews remained on scene for another hour to assist with salvage and overhaul.

The fire was contained to the single unit and no other units were damaged.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.