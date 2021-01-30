Power outage impacts more than 5,000 residents in Nipomo

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

NIPOMO, Calif. - Thousands of residents in Nipomo suddenly lost power Saturday evening and the cause is still under investigation.

The Pacific Gas & Electric website reported that 5,594 customers were impacted by an outage that started at 5:07 p.m.

By 6:02 p.m., power had been restored to most residents with only 556 left without electricity.

Crews are reportedly on their way to the area to assess the situation. They currently estimate that power will be fully restored by 8:15 p.m.

At this time, the outage spans from Highway 166 at Bull Canyon Road in the east to Lyn Road and Stanton Street in the West.

For updates on outages or to contact PG&E, visit their website pge.com.

We will update this story as further information becomes available.