Santa Maria police evacuate Walmart after gun threat reported in store

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police evacuated a Walmart store Monday afternoon following reports of a possible gun threat.

Around 2:30 p.m., police said they received an anonymous tip regarding a gun spotted at the Walmart on Bradley off of Betteravia in Santa Maria.

Officers responded to the scene and evacuated all shoppers as a precaution.

During their search, police said they did not find any evidence of the gun and store owners said they did not see a gun brandished in the store.

The scene was ultimately deemed safe and cleared after 20 minutes.

