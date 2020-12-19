Santa Maria Juvenile Hall staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A support staff member who works at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

The staff member left the facility early after feeling mild symptoms and then tested positive. The staff member continues to experience mild symptoms, but is self-isolating at home.

The Probation Department conducted contact tracing and determined only

one other staff was potentially exposed; no youth, contract or other personnel were contacted.

Probation Department employees and contractors are required to submit to

temperature and a health questionnaire screening prior to entering the facility and have been directed not to go to work when they are sick or are experiencing any symptoms of COVID.