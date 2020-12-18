Looking for the Helpers: Santa Maria man with autism spreads holiday spirit as ‘Santa Buddy’

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

'Santa Buddy' Spreads Joy Through Santa Maria

29 year old Cody Scherrer from Santa Maria is spreading much-needed holiday spirit throughout his community.

Scherrer, who is autistic, was gifted a Santa Claus costume last year from a family friend to continue the tradition of dressing up as Father Christmas during the holidays.

He put his own spin on the character and calls himself 'Santa Buddy'.

Because of all the challenges brought on by the pandemic this year, Scherrer's mother, Jami, thought it would be a good idea to spread joy to others in the community. She posted a note on Facebook asking if anyone would be interested in a Santa visit.

"We’ve agreed as a family that we’d like to offer this. Buddy was honored in receiving the suit last year and this year we’d like to put some smiles on some adorable faces. My girls are also willing to dress as elf’s to help Santa," wrote Jami.

Jami says Santa Buddy is careful to maintain distance and wears a matching red face shield. She says her family has been honored to be asked to bring smiles to many friends and family.

This season, they have been asked to appear at local daycares, organizations and senior centers.

Santa Buddy also caught the attention of the City of Santa Maria. The City requested him to appear at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center's holiday concerts and arranged to have Santa Buddy drive through in a stylish red corvette.

The family said it warms their hearts to bring smiles to so many people and hopes to continue the tradition for many years to come.