Santa Maria car dealership donating a new car to a family in need

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A family in need will win a new car this holiday season.

Santa Maria car dealership "Carmotive" is giving away a car on Christmas Eve.

The free car is currently on display inside the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

It's parked next to the Red Robin restaurant and Regal Edwards movie theater.

"Carmotive came to us and said, hey, what do you think? I have a car, it's beautiful, it's in great condition. I think this is a great year to give it away because frankly the year has stunk and this is a great way to end it. At least for some family, going to walk away with a new car, taxes are paid for it, and six months of insurance taken care of. That's the right way to give a gift. Costs them nothing out of pocket for this car, nothing," said Ed Carcarey, event organizer.

You must be 21 or older to enter the drawing and a legal California resident.

You can register online here.