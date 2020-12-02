Skip to Content
One person injured after a head-on collision in Santa Maria

Brayton Metzger

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A person suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in Santa Maria Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Battles Road, near the Blosser intersection.

Witnesses say an SUV driver was in the middle lane, when it veered into oncoming traffic and stRuck a U-Haul Truck head-on.

The U-Haul passengers are ok, but the SUV driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

It is unknown if the SUV driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

Cassie Amundson

