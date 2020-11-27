Highway 1 closed due to car crash into electricity pole
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Highway 1 is closed due to a car crash into an electricity pole in Santa Maria on early Friday morning.
On Friday at around 4:11 a.m., Santa Maria CHP responded to reports of a car crash on Highway 1 by the Rancho Santa Maria Golf Course.
At arrival, officers found that a white Chevy Tahoe crashed into an electricity pole with the wires smoking.
PG&E was requested to restore the damaged pole.
Due to the potential of a big rig hitting into the downed wires, officers closed down Highway 1 to traffic to prevent a potential accident.
PG&E is currently setting up a new pole and wires.
The white Chevy was towed away.
There were no reported injuries.
Officials say Highway 1 will be closed for about 4 to 6 hours.
