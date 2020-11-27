Highway 1 closed due to car crash into electricity pole

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Highway 1 is closed due to a car crash into an electricity pole in Santa Maria on early Friday morning.

On Friday at around 4:11 a.m., Santa Maria CHP responded to reports of a car crash on Highway 1 by the Rancho Santa Maria Golf Course.

At arrival, officers found that a white Chevy Tahoe crashed into an electricity pole with the wires smoking.

PG&E was requested to restore the damaged pole.

Due to the potential of a big rig hitting into the downed wires, officers closed down Highway 1 to traffic to prevent a potential accident.

PG&E is currently setting up a new pole and wires.

The white Chevy was towed away.

There were no reported injuries.

Officials say Highway 1 will be closed for about 4 to 6 hours.