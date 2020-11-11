Smoke billows from trailer fire in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Large plumes of black smoke were visible in Santa Maria Wednesday morning after a trailer caught fire in an industrial park.

The fire broke out in an industrial park off of Betteravia Road. Santa Maria fire crews responded to the 1600 block of Betteravia and found several trailers as well as some grass burning.

The large plumes of smoke were seen throughout the area.

Engines 4, 2, BC2, SBC Medic Engine 26 responded to a trailer fire 1600 block W Betteravia. Cause under investigation. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/TDgt76Jq6b — Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) November 11, 2020

Santa Maria firefighters were able to get the fire under control shortly after arriving.

The cause of these fires is currently under investigation.

The Santa Maria Fire Department also said it was a good reminder for people to yield to the right side of the road when emergency vehicles have their lights and sirens on.