Construction of Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria expected to be complete by January 2021

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Construction of the Northern Branch Jail has been delayed several times.

If construction continued on schedule, it was expected to open in the spring of 2020.

But the project experienced several delays for various reasons, which have resulted in numerous contract extensions.

Construction is near completion and is expected to be finished by January 2021.

However, it won't open until sometime in the spring of 2020.

State grants helped fund the new Santa Barbara County facility.

In January, the Board of Supervisors approved a $1.86 million increase in jail construction-related services and supplies.

The cost of operating the new jail is estimated at $19.3 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, based on a November budget report.