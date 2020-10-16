Staff member at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman reported Friday that a Juvenile Institution Officer assigned to the Santa Barbara Probation Department's Santa Maria Juvenile Hall recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said the institution officer had called in sick to work after experiencing symptoms during their days off.

The staff member then visited their personal physician where they were tested for COVID-19 and received positive results.

Through collaboration with Wellpath Medical and the County Public Health Department, additional youth and staff are being tested as part of contact tracing requirements. The department announced all youth have reportedly tested negative. They are still waiting for the results of staff.

The Probation Department said it has a comprehensive COVID-19 Management Plan to help prevent the spread of the virus within the facility. This plan includes regular temperature checks and health questionnaire screening prior to entering the facility and directing staff to stay home if they become sick.

The department said it will continue making decisions to protect the mental and physical well-being of youth and staff during this situation.

